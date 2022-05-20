F1 live stream: How to watch Spanish Grand Prix practice online and on TV

Charles Leclerc will be hoping he can return to winning ways at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend as he looks for a third victory of the season.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen became the first driver to secure back-to-back wins in the 2022 season when he followed up his Emilia Romagna GP triumph with another victory in Miami.

However, the Red Bull driver remains 19 points adrift of Leclerc in the drivers’ standings due to his two reliability failures in Bahrain and Melbourne.

So, if it is another battle between Leclerc and Verstappen this weekend, who will come out on top?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening day of action at the Spanish Grand Prix.

When is Spanish Grand Prix practice?

The opening practice session takes place at 1pm BST on Friday 20 May while the second gets underway at 4pm later that today.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on Sky Sports across the race weekend. Coverage of Free Practice 1 begins at 12.30pm BST on Friday on Sky Sports F1, with Free Practice 2 following from 3.45pm.

What is the schedule for the Spanish Grand Prix weekend? (All times BST)

Friday 20 May

9.30am: F1 Drivers’ Press Conference

1pm: Spanish GP Practice One

4pm: Spanish GP Practice Two

6.15pm: W Series Qualifying

Saturday 21 May

12pm: Spanish GP Practice Three

1.20pm: W Series Race

3pm: Spanish GP qualifying

Sunday 22 May

2pm: The Spanish GP Race

Driver Standings