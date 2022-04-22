What is a sprint race in F1 and how does it work?

Following its success in 2021 Formula One season, the F1 Commission has approved plans to run the F1 sprint format at three Grand Prix weekends this season.

As it was last year, the F1 sprint is a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops and drivers racing flat-out to the chequered flag.

F1 sprint was introduced last season with the result determining the grid for the weekend’s main event, the Grand Prix on Sunday.

For the 2022 season, the points system has been tweaked, with the top eight drivers scoring points, where previously it was just the top three finishers. It’s also now more lucrative as the driver who finishes P1 will receive eight points, rather than three last year.

There has also been a change to the location of the sprints, as this year they’re taking place at the Emilia Romagna, Austrian and Sao Paulo Grands Prix.

How does the sprint race work?

Friday qualifying will continue to determine the grid for Saturday’s F1 sprint, with the result of the sprint forming the line-up for the start of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Last year, the driver who won the sprint was awarded the honour of pole position and that’s the same again. The driver who sets the fastest time in qualifying, which on sprint weekends takes place on Friday, will start the sprint race at the head of the grid and whoever wins the sprint will start P1 in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Practice will still remain but there will only be two sessions on sprint weekends, giving the teams less time to finetune their cars for qualifying and the race - with MErcedes admitting they won’t alter their car too much ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to a lack of practice.

The first will take place on Friday ahead of qualifying, with the second slotting in before the sprint on Saturday.

“Following a review of the three sprint events that took place in 2021 and a recognition by all that the format created positive benefits for the sport, three sprint events were proposed for 2022, acknowledging this as a sensible number in light of the pressures already on the teams for this season with the introduction of major changes to the regulations,” an FIA statement said.

“The Commission unanimously approved the three Sprint events for the coming season, incorporating a number of updates to the format based on the feedback of fans, media and teams.”

How many sprint races will there be in the 2022 season?

Formula 1 confirmed that there will be three sprint races in the 2022 season. This is the same number as there were for the 2021 campaign. F1 had hoped to double the amount of sprints to six for 2022, but had to settle for a compromise after several of the top teams complained over cost issues amid the budget cap.

Where will the sprint races take place?

The three sprint races this season will take place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on 23 April, the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on 9 July, and the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos on 12 November.