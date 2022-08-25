For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon is giving away eight games this September, including a Lord of the Rings title, in anticipation of their upcoming Prime Video series, The Rings of Power.

Prime Gaming is a service included with every Amazon Prime subscription, much like Prime Video, and will give gamers an opportunity to play a range of new and classic titles, as well as offering discounts and in-game exclusives for big titles such as FIFA 22 and Apex Legends.

Prime Gaming has also partnered with Ubisoft to offer players a range of other titles and exclusive content, with Assassin’s Creed Origins also being available to download for subscribers.

If action-adventure games aren’t your bag, gamers can also claim a copy of the latest Football Manager title.

Want to know the full list of games you will be able to claim for free and how you can download them? Read the rest of the article below to find out more.

Prime Gaming free games for September

Announced on 25 August 2022, Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy the following titles at no extra cost:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Football Manager 2022

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor (Game of the Year Edition)

The Dig

Defend the Rook

We. The Revolution

Castle on the Coast

Word of the Law: Death Mask (Collector’s Edition)

You can log in to your Amazon account via the Prime Gaming website to start claiming your copies. You will need a Prime subscription to be eligible but, if you don’t have one already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Prime Gaming free in-game items for September 2022

If you’re wondering what in-game bonuses you will be able to pick up for your favourite titles, we’ve rounded up a list of what will be included for each game:

Apex Legends – vantage troop leader bundle

FIFA 22 – five gold rare players and one player pick of 83+ OVR players

World of Warcraft – Helm of Eternal Winter

Lost Ark – stronghold activity relief chest

League of Legends – Prime Gaming capsule

Two Point Hospital – dipping duck bundle

What is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is a service offered by Amazon for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. Usually, it includes free games, in-game items as well as access to a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, meaning you will be able to access subscriber-only perks from your favourite streamer of choice.

How much is Amazon Prime in the UK?

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a full year – which, if you ask us, isn’t bad at all, considering that gives you access to free next-day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon music and even Deliveroo plus.

Try Amazon Prime for free with a 30-day trial

