Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away eight games this September – here’s how to claim them

Players can also get exclusive in-game content with their subscriptions

Jasper Pickering
Thursday 25 August 2022 15:01
<p>Pick up ‘Shadow of Mordor’ just in time for the ‘Rings of Power’ </p>

Pick up ‘Shadow of Mordor’ just in time for the ‘Rings of Power’

(iStock/The Independent)

Amazon is giving away eight games this September, including a Lord of the Rings title, in anticipation of their upcoming Prime Video series, The Rings of Power.

Prime Gaming is a service included with every Amazon Prime subscription, much like Prime Video, and will give gamers an opportunity to play a range of new and classic titles, as well as offering discounts and in-game exclusives for big titles such as FIFA 22 and Apex Legends.

Prime Gaming has also partnered with Ubisoft to offer players a range of other titles and exclusive content, with Assassin’s Creed Origins also being available to download for subscribers.

If action-adventure games aren’t your bag, gamers can also claim a copy of the latest Football Manager title.

Want to know the full list of games you will be able to claim for free and how you can download them? Read the rest of the article below to find out more.

Recommended

Prime Gaming free games for September

Announced on 25 August 2022, Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy the following titles at no extra cost:

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Football Manager 2022
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor (Game of the Year Edition)
  • The Dig
  • Defend the Rook
  • We. The Revolution
  • Castle on the Coast
  • Word of the Law: Death Mask (Collector’s Edition)

You can log in to your Amazon account via the Prime Gaming website to start claiming your copies. You will need a Prime subscription to be eligible but, if you don’t have one already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Prime Gaming free in-game items for September 2022

If you’re wondering what in-game bonuses you will be able to pick up for your favourite titles, we’ve rounded up a list of what will be included for each game:

  • Apex Legends – vantage troop leader bundle
  • FIFA 22 – five gold rare players and one player pick of 83+ OVR players
  • World of Warcraft – Helm of Eternal Winter
  • Lost Ark – stronghold activity relief chest
  • League of Legends – Prime Gaming capsule
  • Two Point Hospital – dipping duck bundle

What is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is a service offered by Amazon for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. Usually, it includes free games, in-game items as well as access to a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, meaning you will be able to access subscriber-only perks from your favourite streamer of choice.

How much is Amazon Prime in the UK?

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a full year – which, if you ask us, isn’t bad at all, considering that gives you access to free next-day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon music and even Deliveroo plus.

Try Amazon Prime for free with a 30-day trial

Recommended

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on TVs and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want to see what else you can get with a Prime subscription? Find out more about Prime Video in the UK

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in