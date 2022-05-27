Diablo Immortal is an upcoming free-to-play video game in the Diablo series, that takes place between the events of the second and third mainline games and now Activision Blizzard has released the roadmap for its global rollout.

It was announced back in 2018 as a mobile game and received mixed reactions. But it has now been confirmed to receive a port onto PC as well as on iOS and Android devices when it launches later this year.

While primarily developed as a smart phone game, it retains the same isometric look and feel of Diablo II – which has often been hailed as one of the best PC games of all time – along with its MMO elements.

While fans are still eagerly awaiting any news related to Diablo IV, this might not be exactly what was anticipated but seeing as it’s now been over ten years since the last original Diablo game, it may help scratch that hack-and-slash itch.

To find out when Diablo Immortal is being released on Windows, Android and iOS devices, keep reading the rest of the article below.

When is ‘Diablo Immortal’ being released?

Activision Blizzard has announced the release map for Diablo Immortal across iOS, Android and PC devices.

In a blog post, the rollout for the new free-to-play game will be going live across several time zones. The developer also released a map to show when Diablo fans will be able to play the game:

(Activision Blizzard)

If you’re planning to play the game in the UK, then it is scheduled to go live at 6pm BST on 2 July 2022.

On 25 April 2022, Blizzard shared a new trailer for Diablo Immortal, announcing its release date of 2 June 2022. As part of this announcement, the company revealed that an open beta for Windows versions of the game would begin on the same date. It also said that the mobile versions of the game’s content and features, plus progress and purchases, would carry over to the full version.

This confirmed that full cross-play and cross-save support would exist across these platforms so that players can log some time into the game on their phones and carry it over to their desktops. Ideal for those who want to game on the go and at home.

Blizzard also released a statement regarding its decision to release the game on PC, despite previously stating it would be mobile exclusive: “On one hand, we felt that we wouldn’t be doing the title justice by releasing a game originally designed for mobile on PC, on the other, we wanted to make sure the game reached as many players as possible – especially our most dedicated PC fans.

“The deciding factor was that we knew many of you would attempt to play this game through an emulator, thus leading us towards building a better experience.”

While we wait for Diablo IV, this could be just the thing to tide us over. If you’re interested in hearing more about another Blizzard mobile game, check out our guide on Warcraft Arclight Rumble.

How to install ‘Diablo Immortal’ for PC

Players will be able to download and install the Battle.net desktop application and launch it in order to pre-load the game ahead of its global launch. Make sure that you have registered to create a Battle.net account, or log in with an existing account if you already have one.

From the Battle.net app, select “games” and then “Diablo Immortal” before clicking the “install button.” This will ensure that you will be able to play the game as soon as it goes live.

Pre-load for PC now

How to install ‘Diablo Immortal’ for Android

In order to install Diablo Immortal onto your Android device, launch the Google Play Store app and type in the search bar “Diablo Immortal.”

Once you’re on the Diablo Immortal store page, click the “Install” button and allow the game to download.

Pre-register for Diablo Immortal on Android devices

How to install ‘Diablo Immortal’ for iOS

In order to install Diablo Immortal onto your Apple device, launch the App Store and type in the search bar “Diablo Immortal.”

Once you’re on the Diablo Immortal store page, click the “Install” button and allow the game to download.

Pre-register for Diablo Immortal on iOS devices

