EA Sports and Marvel announce collaboration for FIFA Ultimate Team

Receive a special illustrated FUT item as part of the joint venture

Jasper Pickering
Monday 15 August 2022 17:12
<p>Players such as Yaya Toure, Ji-Sung Park, Ricardo Carvalho are part of the collaboration </p>

Players such as Yaya Toure, Ji-Sung Park, Ricardo Carvalho are part of the collaboration

(The Independent)

EA Sports and Marvel Entertainment have announced a new collaboration ahead of the FIFA 23 release that will see a new cast of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Heroes reimagined and inspired by Marvel Comics.

The partnership between the two entertainment giants will bring some of the game’s fan favourite players to the pitch and celebrate their larger-than-life cult hero status with help from the artists at Marvel.

Recognising their illustrious football careers, each FIFA World Cup FUT Hero will receive a special illustrated item at the launch of the World Cup game mode. That’s on top of the base versions of FUT Heroes which will be available at the launch of FIFA 23 this September.

The collaboration will also include other vanity items related to the fan favourite players being immortalised as Marvel inspired heroes, including kits, balls, and more.

To find out more and how to get access to exclusive items before 21 August 2022, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘FIFA 23’ and Marvel crossover details

(EA Sports)

As part of the collaboration, five FUT hero cards have been confirmed with new images shared for each football star. Yaya Toure, Ji-Sung Park, Ricardo Carvalho and Claudio Marchisio are among those who have already been announced and are also joined by Landon Donovan.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on a forthcoming online Marvel Heroes comic book in which each player featured will receive a written Marvel-esque bio. Plus, limited physical quantities will be made available at a later date.

If you’re hoping to pick up a premium bundle of the game, then the “ultimate edition” will include a few perks for players who pick up the game ahead of its release. Not only will the ultimate edition give you dual entitlement for next-gen and last-gen versions of FIFA 23, but if you purchase a bundle before 21 August 2022, you will also be entitled to a limited-time FIFA World cup hero player item in FIFA ultimate team, which will be available on 11 November.

The following benefits will also be included along with the time-sensitive deal:

  • 4,600 FIFA Points
  • 3 days of early access
  • FIFA ultimate team “ones to watch” player item
  • FIFA ultimate team “team of the week” one player item
  • Kylian Mbappé loan item, for 5 FIFA ultimate team matches
  • FIFA ultimate team “Ambassador Loan” player pick for three matches
  • Career Mode “Homegrown Talent”

Pre-order now on Playstation

Pre-order now on Xbox

Pre-order now on PC

To find out how to pre-order, read our full buying guide for more details.

