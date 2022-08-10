Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Anyone who wants to game online against other players will know how important a good headset can be. And, while earphones borrowed from your phone might do the trick initially, for a more comfortable and fully-immersive experience, a dedicated headset is the way to go.

If you’re in the market for a wired gaming headset with surround sound for chatting on a games console or PC, we’ve found a great deal on a model from Logitech.

The Logitech G pro X is usually priced at £109.99, but is currently reduced by 50 percent at Amazon, taking the price down to £55. The headset is in stock now and available for free next-day delivery via Amazon Prime.

With a premium metal frame, the headset features large, 50mm drivers in each ear cup, which are finished with memory foam padding and passive noise-cancelling leatherette to help keep the headset comfortable and block out unwanted sounds.

Keep reading the article below for more information on how to save 50 percent on this Logitech gaming headset.

Logitech G Pro X gaming headset: Was £109.99, now £55, Amazon.co.uk

(Logitech)

This wired headset features an over-ear design and connects to your PC or games console via a 3.5mm audio cable or USB. There’s a detachable microphone so you can use the headset as a regular pair of headphones when not gaming, and the overall aesthetic complements the rest of Logitech’s Pro series range of gaming accessories.

Support for DTS Headphone:X 2.0 means the headset can handle 7.1 surround sound, which should help create a more immersive experience. And it is worth noting that the headset is compatible with gaming PCs, as well as Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Logitech’s “Blue Vo!ce” audio technology also promises great-quality voice communications – perfect whether you’re discussing tactics with your teammates or hurling insults at the enemy. Plus, the microphone benefits from advanced noise reduction and reduced audio compression.

The headset has leatherette pads to aid comfort, while the black metal frame is made from aluminium and steel for a premium look that doesn’t shout too loudly about its gaming credentials. For just £55, your online gaming is about to get a serious audio upgrade.

Buy now

Looking to save on a Nintendo Switch consoles? Here’s everything you need to know about the best deals