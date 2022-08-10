The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, Smyths Toys and Game have consoles in stock – how to buy
Here’s the latest PlayStation restock news from John Lewis, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
Update 10 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes and Scan. While in-store stock is available at Smyths Toys. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.
Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.
Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.
This avalanche of console restocks carried on throughout July, and so far I looks like the good news will continue throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.
If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
- Very: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Argos: Disc | Digital | Bundle
- Game: Disc | Digital
- Smyths Toys: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- PlayStation Direct: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- AO: Digital | Bundles
- Amazon: Disc | Digital | Disc bundle| Digital bundle
- ShopTo: Bundles
- John Lewis & Partners: Disc | Digital | Bundles
- Asda: Disc | Bundles
- Currys: Bundles
- Tesco: Disc
- BT Shop: Disc | Digital
- EE: Bundles
- Box: Bundles
- Studio: Bundles
- Scan: Bundles
- Hughes: Bundles
- Base: Bundles
- Littlewoods: Disc
- The Game Collection: Bundles
Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:
Where to buy the PS5 digital edition today
The cheaper PS5 digital edition, which doesn’t have a disc drive, has always been much more difficult to buy than the pricier disc edition. We have spotted some more stock in recent weeks, but currently the only place selling the console online is The Game Collection. And, in a move that somewhat undermines the digital edition’s lower price, the console is part of a £619.95 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West, Fortnite: The Last Laugh, a second Dualsense controller (in black), the official PlayStation Pulse 3D gaming headset, and a controller charging dock.
Remember, because there’s no disc drive, games that come bundled with this console are download codes.
Good morning and welcome back to our PS5 restocking live blog. Amazingly, it looks like plenty of retailers still have PS5 consoles available to buy right now. You can even pick up a disc edition console on its own, rather than as part of a bundle, at the PlayStation Direct store. We’re also seeing a range of bundles elsewhere, plus some consoles on the shelves of physical stores.
Stay tuned for all of the latest PS5 restocking news throughout the day.
We leave you this evening with news that PS5 consoles are still widely available for him edelivery from retailers across the UK. The console generally cannot be bought by itself, and the cheaper digital edition is still hard to find, but bundles with the disc edition are plentiful.
As of 17:30, consoles are available from these online retailers:
The best 4K TV for your new PS5
If you’ve just bought a PS5, then it’s probably time to think about upgrading your television. The PS5 outputs video at 4K resolution and can even handle games running at 120 frames per second. That’s something not all TVs can manage, so if you want to see your new console running at its best, a new TV could be worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best 4K TVs available right now, from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, among others. And the great news is you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great 4K television – prices of our favourites start at under £400.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
These branches of Game has PS5 consoles available today
As well as having stock online, Game also has PS5 consoles available at a handful of its physical stores too. What’s more, in some cases these consoles are available on their own and not part of a bundle. According to their Twitter accounts, these are the Game stores with PS5 consoles available today:
- Connswater (disc and digital editions)
- Carmarthen (disc and digital edition bundles)
- Lisburn Sports Direct
- Bangor
Smyths stores have PS5 stock on shelves today
Although the Smyths Toys website is sold out – and likely will be for a while – the retailer has some PS5s in stock at its physical stores. A bundle with the PS5 disc edition and Horizon Forbidden West, priced at £499.99, is available at many branches of Smyths Toys, according to a stock-checking tool on the retailer’s website.
This PS5 bundle has just landed at Studio
Studio has just become the latest retailer to have a PS5 console bundle in stock. This times it’s the disc edition with Horizon Forbidden West and a second Dualsense controller (in white) for £559.99.
Smyths is due a PS5 restock this month
We haven’t seen much from Smyths Toys recently. The retailer last had a PS5 restock on 13 July, which quickly sold out. And despite then saying more consoles would arrive before the end of the month, that didn’t happen. There’s currently no online stock to be had, but Smyths says more PS5 consoles will arrive at some point in August, with no specific date given.
As ever, we’ll update you as soon as we hear more about a Smyths Toys PS5 restock.
