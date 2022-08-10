The release of Fifa 23 is less than two months away and football fans are excited to get their hands on this year’s edition.

Throughout the summer, EA Sports have been teasing a range of new features for the popular video game, breaking down announcements into a number of different trailers.

Earlier this week, a preview of Pro Clubs - one of the most popular game modes - was released.

Fans can expect features such as seasonal progression, new skill games, perks and of course, new customisation options.

