EA Sports have released the first full trailer for Fifa 23 career mode, introducing a number of exciting new features.

This year, playable highlights, transfer analysis, authentic managers and dynamic moments will offer gamers one of the most in-depth experiences ever.

New cinematic sequences, for example, will show big moments from a player or manager’s career, focusing around moments such as switching clubs and welcoming new transfers to the club.

Details about Fifa 23’s gameplay have already been shared in a separate trailer, while fans will get a glimpse of Ultimate Team in the coming weeks.

Sign up for our newsletters.