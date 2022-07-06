God of War: Ragnarök is the upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, that sees anti-hero Kratos continue his rampage against the Norse pantheon, with his young son Atreus at his side and we finally have a release date for the upcoming title.

God of War was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios and is widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4 so fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens in the next installment afterGod of War left the series on something of a cliff hanger.

In this highly anticipated sequel, a now teenaged Atreus seeks answers on how to prevent Ragnarök from happening with his father’s help. While searching for these answers, Kratos and Atreus set out to meet the Norse god of war, Týr, who was previously believed to be dead.

After just two games, Ragnarök is expected to be the thrilling conclusion to Kratos’s Norse saga (the name might be a slight giveaway) so players might expect to take the fight all the way to Odin.

After much anticipation from fans, Santa Monica Studios has finally revealed that the game will be released this November with pre-orders opening soon. To find out more, read the rest of the article below.

When will ‘God of War: Ragnarök’ be released?

On 6 June 2022 Santa Monica Studios confirmed that the game will be releasing on 9 November 2022 and will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

While an official release date was originally set for 2021, it had been pushed back to 2022 due in part to the pandemic. Recent developments indicated that the game was expected to be released in November, just in time for the holiday season.

Pre-orders on the Playstation website are expected to go live on 15 July 2022.

On 19 May 2022, a post on the Playstation Blog also revealed new accessibility features for Ragnarök, with over 60 customisable options for players such as controller remapping and high contrast modes.

High contrast colour-mode allows you to apply a colour to objects like targets, enemies, and other characters (Playstation)

At the end of the blog post Mila Plavin, Lead UX Designer at Santa Monica Studio, said: “We are so thankful for all the support from our accessibility consultants and the greater accessibility community for sharing their thoughts to make God of War Ragnarök the most accessible God of War ever. We can’t wait to share more with you as we get closer to launch.”

