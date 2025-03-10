Ladbrokes Free Spins: How to Get Free Spins on Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is one of the best-known bookmakers in the country, having made its name as a sports bookmaker with plenty of brick-and-mortar shops still open across UK high streets.

The bookmaker took advantage of its popularity to venture into online casinos, and has now developed one of the best casino sites on the market.

And a major part of their success has been the regular bonuses that they run, from free spins and free bets to game-related specials and a great welcome offer to begin with.

As such, we’ve compiled a brief guide to Ladbrokes free spins to help users make the most of their Ladbrokes Casino experience.

Ladbrokes free spins

Below is a brief summary of how to get free spins on Ladbrokes. There are numerous different ways both new and existing customers can claim free spins through Ladbrokes Casino, with some avenues including:

Slot Rivals promotion: This is free to play for new UK casino players and existing customers. Win anything between three no deposit free spins and £50 cash when you take part.

This is free to play for new UK casino players and existing customers. Win anything between three no deposit free spins and £50 cash when you take part. Instant Spins promo: This is another free-to-play daily game with users able to win prizes each day, including casino credit, cash, casino bonuses and free spins. Prizes are ‘supercharged’ during Cheltenham week.

This is another free-to-play daily game with users able to win prizes each day, including casino credit, cash, casino bonuses and free spins. Prizes are ‘supercharged’ during Cheltenham week. Slot Contests: Users can opt in and collect as many points as you can based on your slots performances in order to win free spins if you rank on the leaderboard.

Users can opt in and collect as many points as you can based on your slots performances in order to win free spins if you rank on the leaderboard. Instant Rewards: If you bet £20 daily on slots, you can get 10 free spins guaranteed. Bet £25 on slot games each week to collect stamps which can be converted into prizes.

Ladbrokes Casino sign-up offer

The Ladbrokes Casino welcome offer is a standard bet £10, get £30 and free spins promotion.

New customers can claim a casino bonus for free spins when they sign up for Ladbrokes Casino and meet the required terms and conditions.

No Ladbrokes Casino promo code is needed – simply register through one of our links on this page, deposit £10 using an eligible payment method, and place a £10 stake on one of the qualifying games.

Once your wager is settled, you’ll receive £30 in casino credits to use across Ladbrokes Casino, plus 30 Ladbrokes free spins for the Fishin’ Frenzy Megaways game.

Note that deposits made via PayPal casino, Paysafecard and pre-paid cards do not qualify.

The casino bonus carries a 40x wagering requirement, although the 30 free spins come with no wagering requirements.

Ladbrokes Cheltenham offers

With Cheltenham Festival taking place this week, casino users might wish to check out the Ladbrokes sportsbook for horse racing betting promos too.

Ladbrokes are running the following promotions around Cheltenham 2025:

Daily Boosts: Punters can choose their Cheltenham odds boosts on a daily basis, with the offer available on both racing and other sports.

NRNB: Ladbrokes are offering online customers money back on non-runners at Cheltenham this year, meaning you can make ante-post Cheltenham bets safe in the knowledge that your stake will be returned if your horse doesn’t run.

Extra Places: Selected races during Cheltenham week will pay out E/W bets with more than the standard three places.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG ) : All Cheltenham races are eligible for BOG, meaning if your selection goes off at a better price than the SP then Ladbrokes will pay out at the higher odds.

Cheltenham specials: Ladbrokes have a wide range of special prices during the festival, from winning lengths to boosted accas on the favourites and even bets related to owners and trainers.

In addition, keep an eye out for any relevant Ladbrokes free spins no deposit offers, which could come in during the week of Cheltenham when cross-sell promos are the norm.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly online, whether they’re gambling on betting sites or casino apps.

Always remain within a budget and never exceed it, and never chase your losses either.

It is easy to get carried away with casino offers or Cheltenham Festival promos, so remain in control of your time and betting.

Players can use responsible gambling tools provided by betting apps such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

