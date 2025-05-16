Mega Riches welcome offer: Claim a £25 bonus and 50 free spins on your first £10 deposit

Mega Riches is a new, UKGC-licensed casino that is running a strong welcome offer for new UK players.

The offer is a combination of up to £25 in bonus cash plus 50 free spins, both of which can be unlocked with a first deposit, with the 50 spins for use on the popular Ancient Fortunes Poseidon Megaways—a jackpot slot where prizes can exceed £1,000,000.

And with this new UK casino only having launched last year, we’ve compiled a review of the Mega Riches welcome offer, including key promotional terms and how new customers can access the offer.

Mega Riches welcome offer

Mega Riches greets new players with a two-part welcome package that includes both a deposit match bonus and free spins—designed to appeal to those looking for big jackpot potential right from the get-go.

Part 1: Welcome Bonus

The first part of the offer is a 100 per cent deposit match up to £25, exclusively for use on jackpot games. The minimum deposit to qualify for the match is £10. To claim this bonus, players must activate it within 30 days of making their initial deposit.

Once activated, the bonus comes with a 35x wagering requirement that must be fulfilled within 60 days. A maximum stake of £2 per bet applies when playing qualifying jackpot games using bonus funds.

Part 2: Welcome Spins

The second part of the welcome offer is a bundle of 50 free spins on the popular slot Ancient Fortunes Poseidon Megaways. Each spin is valued at 10p and all winnings from the spins are paid out as cash, meaning these are no wagering free spins.

As is commonplace on casino sites, the free spins must be activated within seven days of qualifying and used within 24 hours of activation. Best of all, every spin carries a potential jackpot prize of £1m, making this a highly attractive offer for new players.

How to claim the casino offer

Step 1: Sign up via the links to Mega Riches on this page. There is no Mega Riches bonus code required.

Step 2: Deposit between £10 and £25 into your account.

Step 3: Activate your welcome bonus under My Profile > My Bonuses.

Step 4: Activate your Welcome Spins under My Profile > Welcome Bonuses.

Step 5: Start playing jackpot slots with your casino bonus.

Key terms to know

Below is a brief summary of the most important terms and conditions, though be sure to read the full T&Cs on the Mega Riches welcome bonus page before opting in:

The offer is for new, UK-verified players only

There is a £10 minimum deposit via any valid method

The welcome bonus has a requirement of 35x wagering within 60 days

Free spins must be used within 24 hours of activation

The bonus is forfeited if terms are not met or bets exceed £2

This promotion cannot be combined with other promotions on Mega Riches

Why play at Mega Riches?

As a new, UKCG-licensed casino, Mega Riches carries plenty of appeal beyond the value included in the welcome offer.

Of course, it is fully licensed and regulated in the UK, meaning that players and their data are kept safe and secure while playing.

In addition, the casino offers a wide selection of jackpot games and the best online slots, plus a transparent bonus structure with a straightforward claim process for the welcome bonus, the free spins and any winnings.

It is also a fast withdrawal casino which will appeal to those who like to collect their winnings pretty sharply.

Finally, from a user point of view, the site has a clean, mobile-friendly interface that makes play simple, enjoyable and accessible.

How the Mega Riches welcome promo compares to other new casinos

As a new slots site, Mega Riches has a lot going for it, but there are plenty of other options out there for casino players on the lookout for a new brand. Below, we’ve compared their sign up offer with other top new casinos.

New Casino Bonus Type Min Deposit Wagering Requirements Bonus Code Buzz Casino 200 free spins £10 x20 on bonus (£400 total) N/A Neptune Casino 100% up to £200 + 25 free spins £10 x40 on bonus, none on free spins N/A Ivy Casino £100% up to £100 £20 x30 on deposit N/A PricedUp Casino 90 free spins £30 x10 on spin winnings bet30get90 Casino Kings 150% up to £150 + 75 free spins £15 x50 on bonus + free spins N/A

Responsible gambling

When gambling, never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is never a reliable way to make money, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

As with all regulated gambling sites, Mega Riches offer plenty of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same tools will be available if you’re using betting sites, poker sites or bingo sites too.

On the Mega Riches site, these tools can be accessed through the safer gambling hub, which offers advice on how to gamble responsibly online and what actions you should take if you have any concerns.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.