I never eat sugary cereal but this chocolate granola helped me hit my protein goals

As someone who was raised on bran flakes for breakfast – and who still enjoys them – the last thing I’d do is reach for anything chocolate flavoured first thing in the morning, especially if health is top of mind. I’m happy with plain breakfast foods like muesli and porridge, and have never really eaten sugary cereal. It’s just never appealed to me.

However, I recently decided to up my protein quota based on some recommendations from nutritional experts, so I’ve been looking for ways to get more protein into my diet. I’ll usually start my day with overnight oats made with yogurt, and the portion I eat offers about four grams of protein per serving. This is my favourite way to start the day and, for me, breakfast is incredibly important for energy and focus, especially before a workout. However, four grams isn’t a huge hit of protein and in an attempt to find a more protein-heavy meal to start the day with, I discovered Myprotein’s granola.

This cereal confused me, I have to say. Because on the one hand it offered more than double the protein per serving that my overnight oats offered thanks to soy and milk protein, oats and pecans. However, it also contained things I would never usually eat for breakfast, like chocolate cookie pieces, brown sugar, palm oil and canola oil.

The cereal also came in a 750g tub, rather than a cereal box which was a little different from what I’m used to. But I decided to try it to see if hitting my daily protein goals might be easier with a little extra help.