This easy overnight oats recipe is my go-to for a breakfast that keeps me full

If you often spend the latter part of the morning wondering how soon you can start on lunch, this recipe may be the answer to your prayers. I’ve relied on overnight oats for years because they’re easy to prep and they’re a great way to get protein and healthy fats into your body, and keep you fuller for longer. Oats are a fabulous source of slow-release energy, providing your body with carbs and fibre and a tonne of vital nutrients, such as iron, zinc and B vitamins.

While some people may be fans of intermittent fasting, I’m a firm advocate for breakfast and I feel stronger and more focused when I’ve eaten something filling and healthy at the top of the day. This recipe is great for keeping you fuller for longer with slow-release energy, but it has added benefits too.

By adding an extra scoop of protein powder you can ensure you’re hitting your quota for the day to help fuel your energy supply and build strength. If you love your porridge and oatmeal, this is also a great summer alternative with cooling yogurt and fibre and antioxidant-rich fruits. I also add chia seeds for gut and heart health and a sprinkle of cinnamon for flavour.

You can of course, swap the milk and yogurt for plant-based versions to make this recipe vegan – it will taste just as good. I also like to add a spoonful of my favourite nut butter – either peanut butter or almond butter – to make the oats extra decadent and add some healthy fats.

This recipe will make four delicious protein-packed servings that you can pop in the fridge and enjoy throughout the week. Ideal if you’re pressed for time in the mornings or want to save money on breakfast. I eat mine before the gym and sometimes have one afterwards too, depending on the intensity of my workout.

Overnight protein oats

Ingredients:

200 grams of rolled oats – we like to use these ones from Myprotein

2 scoops of protein powder – our top pick is this impact whey

50 grams of chia seeds

300 grams of chopped dates

2 tbsp of honey

400 grams of 0% Greek yogurt

500ml of milk

1 tbsp of cinnamon

1 tbsp of nut butter to top each serving (if you’d like to add some)

1 banana, chopped

Method:

The term ‘overnight oats’ is somewhat of a misnomer because you only really have to soak the mixture for a few hours. The trick is to make sure your ratios are correct for the perfect consistency.

open image in gallery Rolled oats are a great source of protein and fibre ( Independent )

Mix the oats, chia seeds and milk together in a bowl. Cover them with clingfilm and leave to soak in the fridge for a few hours or overnight.

Then after the mixture has soaked, remove from the fridge and stir in the yogurt, chopped dates, honey, cinnamon and protein powder. I use a whey protein powder but you can use any plant-based powder you like in place of this. If you’re going to use a flavoured powder I’d recommend opting for vanilla, but I tend to use a flavourless powder for this recipe.

open image in gallery impact whey protein myprotein ( Independent )

Add the mixture to individual pots and add a dollop of nut butter and some chopped banana to each pot. You can place the pots back in the fridge or eat and enjoy straight away.

