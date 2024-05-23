Myprotein’s pancake mix will level up your breakfast

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re trying to increase your protein intake, you may find yourself eating a lot of eggs. But while scrambled eggs or boiled eggs with vegetable stick soldiers both offer a solid start to the day, your tastebuds may crave a little more variety.

Enter protein pancakes, which taste just like regular fluffy pancakes but with added protein. They don’t take any longer to make than eggs if you buy a prepared pancake mix, as all you have to do is add water, fry the mix and flip it. You might even find it quicker to make pancakes than eggs.

In our review of the best pancake mixes, the Myprotein protein pancake mix (from £7.99, Myprotein.com) was one of our tester’s favourites. It’s available in six flavours, from classic maple syrup to cookies and cream, as well as unflavoured, so there are options for people with a real sweet tooth as well as those who want to keep it savoury and maybe add some bacon on top.

Feeling peckish? Here’s how you can make breakfast more interesting with the Myprotein pancake powder mix.

Myprotein pancake powder mix 1kg: £26.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Available in bags of 250g, 500g or 1kg, you can buy several flavours of the small size bags or stock up on your favourite flavour in a 1kg bag. Choose from blueberry, golden syrup, maple syrup, chocolate, cinnamon and sugar, cookies and cream or unflavoured. Even though they sound like desserts, there’s never more than 3.7g of sugar per serving and the unflavoured variety has just 1.7g of sugar per 50ml scoop.

When we tested it, we mixed two scoops with 125ml water in our shaker and found that the mixture “had a thick batter consistency”. The maple syrup flavour was praised for being “delicious”, although noting it was “among the sweeter pancakes”.

With each serving, there’s a massive 32g of protein, so you won’t feel the urge to snack between meals after tucking into a stack of these in the morning. You could even add some fruit on top to get your micros in as well as the macros. Our tester noted it was “a filling breakfast; perfect for weekdays and weekends alike”.

