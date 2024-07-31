Support truly

Krill oil is a little-known supplement with a whole host of health benefits. The oil is derived from tiny marine crustaceans that are found in the ocean. Krill are central to marine ecosystems so if you want to make the most of the many well-being benefits of taking krill oil, it’s important to make sure your supplements are produced responsibly.

Krill oil contains EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) which are essential omega-3 fatty acids. Despite these nutrients being incredibly good for heart, tissue and joint health, many people struggle to incorporate them into their everyday diets. This is where taking a supplement like krill oil can help. But what actually is it and is it worth raking it daily? Keep reading to find out.

What are krill oil supplements?

Krill oil capsules are usually made from a soft gel and contain a balanced dose of the oil extracted from the krill. Taking a daily supplement can not only help you to deliver the optimal dose of omega 3, but it can also make it easier to maintain consistency with your health and the levels of beneficial acids in your body.

Most people do not get enough omega 3 in their diets and as the body can’t make it naturally, the only source is through food or supplementation. You can find omega 3 in oily fish and some nuts and seeds but if you’re concerned about your intake, a supplement is a good place to start.

Krill oil supplements also contain astaxanthin, an antioxidant which gives the capsules their vivid red colour. Astaxanthin is a natural anti-inflammatory and encourages healthy cell growth and cell protection, especially for the brain, heart, eyes and skin.

What are the benefits of krill oil supplements?

Krill oil supplements are usually taken to reduce inflammation in the body and help with issues like joint pain, swelling and stiffness. They can be especially effective as a preventive supplement for those in midlife, lessening the likelihood of brittle bones and sore joints as the body ages. Krill oil contains resolvins and proteins that help to fight inflammation, preventing permanent tissue damage.

Due to the high volume of omega 3 fatty acids, krill oil supplements are also recommended for heart health. Omega 3s have been proven to support healthy blood lipid levels and control good and bad cholesterol levels. Many people choose to take krill supplements for brain function too. The omega 3 and phospholipid content of the oil has a similar effect to supplements like cod liver oil, which can help to improve brain function, especially concentration and memory.

There’s also some research that suggests krill oil may be effective in treating the symptoms of PMS and other mood-related hormonal issues. After 90 days of testing, it seemed that krill oil supplements lessened the effects of pre-menstrual stress and dysmenorrhea. So krill oil has been recommended for those who suffer from low mood, anxiety and challenging period symptoms.

The krill oil supplements to take

Myvitamins krill oil capsules: £13.10, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Krill oil supplements can help you top up your omega 3 ( Myvitamins )

Extracted from an Antarctic krill species, these krill oil supplements are rich in omega 3 essential fatty acids and astaxanthin. The krill in these capsules is obtained through eco-harvesting and caught with minimal impact on the environment.

Each capsule contains omega 3, omega 6, choline, astaxanthin and phospholipids with added vanilla flavouring. The soft gel coating is made from gelatine and each bottle contains 90 easy-to-take softgels. Simply take one daily after a meal and enjoy all the health benefits that this little-known supplement has to offer.

