There are different types of Omega oils and each has a critical impact on the body. These fatty acids are all slightly different, however, they all contribute to the health of your brain, heart health, metabolism and things like healthy well-functioning skin, bones, teeth and muscles because they contain vital nutrients. Fat is central to a healthy diet, especially Omega-3, Omega-6 and Omega-9.

The numbers in the names of Omega-3, 6 and 9 refer to how the fatty acid chains are composed at the molecular level. Omega-3 and 6 are what’s known as polyunsaturated fatty acids and are considered essential, Omega-9 is known as a monounsaturated fatty acid. You can find each of them in different food sources and supplements.

Here’s everything you need to know about Omega-3, 6 and 9 supplements, including what they are, the benefits, and the ones to buy.

What are Omega-3, 6 and 9 supplements?

Omega-3 fats are essential fats that have important benefits for your heart, brain, and metabolism and most people don’t consume enough of them on a daily basis. Omega-3 is found mainly in fish but it’s also in some nuts and seeds and is probably the most important fatty acid to supplement from this hero trio.

Omega-6 is also an essential fatty acid. Omega-6 isn’t made by the body so it’s main way into your system is via your diet. It’s found in many foods so should be easy enough to get the right amount into your body, however some people do struggle to top up their levels. It’s found in walnuts, chicken, tofu, peanut butter, avocado oil, eggs, almonds and cashew nuts.

Omega-9 fats are nonessential fats that your body can produce by itself, but they’re still important to have in your diet. Omega-9 can be found in olive oil, almond butter, macadamia nuts and hazelnuts.

All of these fatty acids have health benefits, but it’s important to strike the right balance between them. Combined Omega-3, 6 and 9 supplements provide a perfectly balanced ratio of each, which can be ideal if you’re concerned about your intake of any of them. Taking a supplement that contains all three of these fatty acids can benefit your overall health and ensure that you’re getting the nutrients you need from a balanced diet.

What are the benefits of taking an Omega-3, 6 and 9 supplement?

Taking a combination of Omega-3, 6, and 9 has many benefits, especially for your cardiovascular health. This combination has the potential to lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol and improve conditions linked to the brain, joint health and inflammation.

Omega-3 consists of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). EPA and DHS are commonly found in oily fish such as sardines, salmon and mackerel, which many people don’t consume in their daily diets. Some people supplement Omega-3 with a cod liver oil supplement, but you can also combine your Omega-3 with 6 and 9 to absorb all the benefits of the linoleic acid and gamma-linolenic acid in Omega-6 and the oleic acid in Omega-9.

The benefits of EPA, DHA and linoleic and oleic acid are myriad. This mix of nutrients supports cognitive function, a healthy heart, eye health and the strength and function of muscles, bones, joints and ligaments. The latter is especially important as we age and bones and joints become more fragile and worn down over years of use and impact.

One of the most significant benefits of taking a supplement is the purity and quality of the oils present. Fatty acids in supplements are molecularly distilled to remove the contaminants, microplastics and heavy metals that are present in the aquatic food chain. However, despite the presence of these contaminants, it’s not possible supplement a good diet so you should still consume a healthy balance of fish, nuts, plant oils and vegetables, as well as taking supplements for good health.

Studies have shown that the vitamin A and vitamin D present in Omegas can help to preserve the body, ensuring it functions properly into later life. What’s more, Omegas can reduce triglycerides in the blood, lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases and promoting the healing process after injury.

The Omega-3, 6 and 9 supplements to buy

Omega 3-6-9 softgels: Was £10.99, now £4.90, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Why supplement Omega-3, 6 and 9? ( Myprotein )

These affordable Omega 3-6-9 supplements combine fish and plant oils, which help to maintain normal blood cholesterol levels. The softgel capsules provide a perfect blend of omega-3, 6, and 9 fatty acids, which play a key role in keeping you healthy. EPA supports the normal function of the heart, and DHA supports normal brain function. These supplements also contain added vitamin E which is a natural antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative stress. Each bottle contains 120 gelatine capsules that contain a mix of fatty acids.

