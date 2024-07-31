Can chamomile supplements really help you sleep?

Support truly

Chamomile, a cheerful flower from the daisy family – also known as matricaria recutita – has been used in traditional medicine to treat insomnia, bloating and anxiety for thousands of years. You’re probably familiar with chamomile tea, lauded for its naturally calming effects, but if you’re not much of a tea drinker, there are other ways to ingest this natural sleep aid.

Chamomile supplements contain concentrated chamomile flower extracts which deliver powerful antioxidants that can induce sleep and feelings of relaxation. “This is due to a bioflavonoid called apigenin,” explains Nutritionist, Alexa Mullane. “Apigenin binds to specific receptors in the brain reducing anxiety and helping to initiate sleep.”

Scientific studies have highlighted chamomile’s potential to improve sleep quality, particularly for those with chronic insomnia or anxiety disorders because it has mild sedative properties. It also acts as an anti-inflammatory and helps to soothe the body, so is sometimes recommended for stomach issues like bloating, gas and ulcers.

What are the benefits of chamomile supplements?

Chamomile supplements are a natural way to ensure a better night’s rest. They work by binding to your brain’s sleep receptors creating a calming effect and mildly sedating the body. Each supplement contains a safe level of chamomile extract to deliver an optimal dose.

“The anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce any inflammation and pain, which can disturb restful sleep. This compound also influences the central nervous system, promoting a calming effect that can help manage stress and anxiety, further aiding sleep,” explains Mullane.

As with any supplement, the best way to see results is through consistent use. Studies show that regular consumption of chamomile extract can significantly improve sleep quality and reduce the symptoms of insomnia. Chamomile supplements could also help with sleep issues caused by hormonal changes, natural ageing and anxiety. In a study involving elderly patients, chamomile extract was found to improve sleep quality and reduce symptoms of depression when supplemented consistently.

As well as improving mood and sleep quality, chamomile supplements are also sometimes used to naturally treat skin conditions, such as eczema. Studies have shown promising results in this area thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties of the plant.

“Other reported benefits of chamomile supplements according to recent studies include blood pressure lowering, cholesterol-lowering, blood sugar lowering, antioxidant, organ-protective and neuroprotective effects,” explains Mullane.

The chamomile supplements to take

Myvitmains relax gummies

open image in gallery These supplements contain a natural sleep aid ( Independent )

These relax gummies not only deliver 10mg of chamomile but also contain other ingredients to help promote relaxation and a restful night’s sleep, including vitamin B6 to support psychological function and vitamin E to help protect cells from oxidative stress.

The soft blackcurrant-flavoured gummies also contain soothing lemon balm and L-theanine – an amino acid that can help reduce insomnia and reduce anxiety.

