What’s the main thing Myprotein and Black Friday have in common? They’re both synonymous with serious savings. And when the two collide, you’re bound to see some great deals on supplements, training equipment and activewear.

As a fitness writer and someone who’s usually looking to build muscle on a budget, I’m uniquely qualified to guide you through the Myprotein Black Friday event. I’ve turned to the supplement giant for years to stock up on protein powders and other daily essentials, as well as workout clothes and gym paraphernalia like lifting straps.

During this time, I’ve learned to spot the difference between a genuinely good deal and a run-of-the-mill discount.

This year, I’m here to provide all the information you need to raid this sale successfully. I’ll also highlight some of the most significant savings on products I’ve used and approved, which will help you smash your squat PB (or whatever your current fitness goal might be) without breaking the bank.

When is the Myprotein Black Friday sale?

Black Friday falls on the first Friday after Thanksgiving in the US. In 2024, this means it lands on Friday 29 November, and the event lasts for four days before wrapping up on Cyber Monday (2 December). However, many retailers have realised there are no hard and fast rules around restricting their discounts to this four-day window, As a result, some (Myprotein included) will also offer early discounts in the month or so leading up to Black Friday. Myprotein is then likely to introduce a few limited-time deals over the Black Friday weekend, with some standout savings to be made.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and for some, it signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season. It started in the US, but has since spread to other parts of the globe, including the UK.

It’s no longer a one-day event either: we now have the Black Friday weekend, with the four-day shopping frenzy culminating on Cyber Monday, where shoppers are encouraged to head online to find the best deals. Other retailers have extended the sales event to last even longer, with some running offers throughout the month of November and beyond.

Myprotein discount code

Readers of The Independent can save an extra 10% off almost everything with the exclusive discount code MYPINDY (*T&Cs and exclusions apply). Enter this at the checkout to knock an extra chunk off your basket’s total cost.

The best early Myprotein Black Friday deals

Black Friday weekend is drawing ever-closer. But for anyone interested in stocking up on supplements before then, I’ve whipped up a list of the best Myprotein deals already available right now.

Myprotein impact whey protein 1kg: Was £41.99, now £21.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Myprotein impact whey protein powder ( Myprotein )

I’ve been using Myprotein’s impact whey for years. It’s cheap and tasty with plenty of flavour options (37, at last count), and I’ve never had any problems digesting it, which can’t be said for all protein powders I’ve tried. It also contains roughly 23g of protein per serving, with this figure varying slightly depending on the flavour you choose. And, with a 33-serving pouch now coasting a little over 20 quid, it’s great value too.

Myprotein essential whey protein 1.3kg: Was £34.99, now £15.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Myprotein essential whey protein ( Myprotein )

Myprotein’s essential whey is a newcomer to the supplement range, introduced with the modus operandi of making protein supplements more affordable for the masses. It sticks to the Neapolitan ice cream flavour options of chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and unflavoured, and has a slightly lower protein total than the impact whey (18g per scoop). But each pouch contains an impressive 52 servings, setting you up for almost two months of daily shakes while costing less than £16 in the sale.

Myprotein impact creatine 500g: Was £29.99, now £18.41, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Myprotein creatine monohydrate ( Myprotein )

Creatine is a non-negotiable for me. I use it daily to support my performance, helping me make consistent strength and fitness gains. Myprotein’s flavoured creatine is a personal favourite, providing a refreshing post-workout drink, and it’s now offered with a decent discount. The 500g bag works out slightly cheaper per scoop than smaller pouches, and contains 166 servings so you won’t have to replace it in a hurry.

Myprotein clear whey protein powder: Was £36.99, now £24.68, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

If thick, creamy shakes aren’t your bag, clear whey is the way to go. I’ve found it’s particularly appealing in the summer, when a milky drink is the last thing you want after a hot and sweaty training session. You can currently save £12 on a 20-serving tub, although judging by what I’ve seen in previous years (including a penny sale on this very product), I’d be tempted to wait and see what further Black Friday discounts lie in store.

Myprotein impact whey gainer 2.5kg: Was £54.99, now £31.47, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Myprotein impact weight gainer ( Myprotein )

This gainer shake hit the sweet spot for me when I raised my training volume recently. It provided the extra carbs (52g), calories (412) and protein (29g) I needed to support my increased activity levels, without going overboard – some mass gainers contain upwards of 1,000 calories per serving, which was more than I was after. With 100g serving sizes, I’ve found the 1kg pouch runs out too quickly to be practical, but the 2.5kg bag usually serves me well, especially when it’s on sale.

Myprotein sleep capsules: Was £19.99, now £15.59, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Myprotein sleep capsules ( Myprotein )

This new Myprotein product is a recent addition to my routine after a colleague suggested a pre-sleep magnesium supplement. What’s followed has been a series of lengthy, unbroken slumbers, helping me feel that little bit more awake during my morning workouts. As a new product, you’d expect this tub of 30 supplements to stay at full price for a while, but Myprotein has knocked a few bob off as we approach Black Friday.

Myprotein unisex training knee sleeve: Was £24, now £11.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Myprotein unisex training knee sleeve ( Myprotein )

As a CrossFit fan, I’m used to seeing people drop £50-plus on a premium pair of knee sleeves. But if you just want to test the water and see if these training tools work for you, this 5mm Myprotein offering is a great place to start, especially now they’re down to £11.99 for a pair. There are fewer sizing options than pricier brands like SBD and Murgs, and they’re slightly thinner than most (5mm rather than 7mm), but they still do a solid job of keeping your knees warm and supported during heavy sets of squats.

Myprotein men’s tempo joggers: Was £42, now £27.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery Myprotein men’s tempo joggers ( Myprotein )

I purchased a previous iteration of these joggers in 2019, and they’ve been a staple in my gym lineup ever since. The material is stretchy enough to allow me to squat and snatch without feeling restricted, and I enjoyed the slim-not-skinny fit too. Only now, after years of consistent use, am I having to look for a replacement. These Myprotein tempo joggers, down from £40 to £27.99, are at the top of my wishlist.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on supplements, clothing, accessories and more, try the links below:

