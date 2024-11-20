Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Is there anything better than two of your favourite brands coming together to create something beautiful? Ganni and New Balance have teamed up once again to launch their best limited-edition trainer yet.

The two brands have come together before to create fashion-forward shoes that matched every possible outfit combination and they sold out in the blink of an eye. This time, fitness fans will be happy to hear that the latest collab is a high-performance shoe made for active lifestyles. Perfect for channelling that sports-luxe vibe.

New Balance is known for seamlessly blending form and function – its shoes offer the support needed to hit your PB and look great too. And Ganni’s recent collaborations have hit the sweet spot here too. Its latest partnership with Barbour was a breath of fresh air, with a range of coats and jackets guaranteed to keep you cosy and dry without compromising on style.

But unlike the Barbour collab, which celebrated heritage style with a modern twist, Ganni’s partnership with New Balance throws it back to the 2000s. Think butterfly charms, Y2K metallics and grunge-inspired colourways.

Making use of New Balance’s fresh foam technology for optimum bounce and the most comfortable fit, the new FFT trainers blend Ganni’s cool-girl style credentials with New Balance’s ultra-modern running silhouettes.

Ganni has described the new trainers as “a riff on a 2000s archive style reimagined”. They feature butterfly logo detailing and New Balance’s signature chunky fresh foam sole. Of course, they also bear the classic New Balance ‘N’ logo as well as cute removable charms for a bit of extra aughts flair.

Ganni x New Balance FFT Trainers: £155, Ganni.com

open image in gallery ( Ganni )

There are two colourways to choose from – a metallic silver finish with light pink accents and a black and red iteration for a bolder look. Both styles have a textural woven upper that allows plenty of ventilation, so whether you choose to wear them on the running track, to the gym or out to brunch, you’re covered.

The fresh foam shoes are my personal favourites when it comes to runners. They offer plenty of height and springiness and feel great to run and walk in. So much so that they’ve replaced my usual crepe sole trainers for general daily wear too.

You can find the limited edition collaboration in selected Ganni stores, or shop the shoes online while stocks last. I suspect they won’t be around for long.

