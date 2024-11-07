I’m a fitness editor and these are by far my favourite running shoes

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

When I first took up road running a few years ago, I hated it. I’d grown up loving track running and cross country so pounding the pavements did not sit well given the style I was used to. I found that the impact of my shoes on the concrete streets made my knees ache afterwards and I was perpetually dodging pedestrians, trying not to twist my ankles and wondering what the etiquette was. The whole experience made me anxious.

But I stuck at it and a few months in, something clicked. I grew to love it and this was in part because I met a group of women at a run club who told me where I’d been going wrong. Firstly, I was wearing the wrong shoes. I was also running at the wrong speed – apparently, road running isn’t like track: you don’t sprint – and I wasn’t taking the time to enjoy my surroundings.

I now consider myself somewhat of an expert when it comes to the road run – I enjoy the process and I have all the right gear, from a fitness tracker to the comfiest running leggings. I also wear shoes that offer plenty of bounce, support and cushioning to avoid sore knees and I boost my recovery after a long run with electrolytes and magnesium body cream (just a little tip).

My latest shoe obsession comes courtesy of New Balance. I’ve tried a lot of different running shoes in an attempt to put a layer of shock-protecting material between my bones and the concrete and the brand’s fresh foam X 1080 V14 shoes are my favourite find so far. Here’s why