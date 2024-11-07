Jump to content
I’m a fitness editor and these are by far my favourite running shoes

I’ve tried lots of different running shoes, and these are my go-to for road runs

Emilie Lavinia
Fitness and wellbeing editor
Thursday 07 November 2024 18:34 GMT
The design propels you forward
The design propels you forward (New Balance/The Independent)

When I first took up road running a few years ago, I hated it. I’d grown up loving track running and cross country so pounding the pavements did not sit well given the style I was used to. I found that the impact of my shoes on the concrete streets made my knees ache afterwards and I was perpetually dodging pedestrians, trying not to twist my ankles and wondering what the etiquette was. The whole experience made me anxious.

But I stuck at it and a few months in, something clicked. I grew to love it and this was in part because I met a group of women at a run club who told me where I’d been going wrong. Firstly, I was wearing the wrong shoes. I was also running at the wrong speed – apparently, road running isn’t like track: you don’t sprint – and I wasn’t taking the time to enjoy my surroundings.

I now consider myself somewhat of an expert when it comes to the road run – I enjoy the process and I have all the right gear, from a fitness tracker to the comfiest running leggings. I also wear shoes that offer plenty of bounce, support and cushioning to avoid sore knees and I boost my recovery after a long run with electrolytes and magnesium body cream (just a little tip).

My latest shoe obsession comes courtesy of New Balance. I’ve tried a lot of different running shoes in an attempt to put a layer of shock-protecting material between my bones and the concrete and the brand’s fresh foam X 1080 V14 shoes are my favourite find so far. Here’s why

New Balance fresh foam x 1080 v14

new-balance-fresh-foam-x-1080-v14-indybest
  • Sizes: 3-8
  • Why we love it
    • Very bouncy
    • Shape propels you forward
    • Breathable upper
    • Comfortable and snug fit
  • Take note
    • Not waterproof

New Balance claims that if it only made one running shoe, it would be the fresh foam x 1080. The V14 is the latest iteration of this shoe and I can see why the brand is so proud of it – it has quickly become my go-to trainer for road runs.

Easily the bounciest running shoe I’ve tried, it offers up a chunky ultra-cushioned midsole and almond toe that peels off the ground to propel you forward. The V14 offers a snug fit too, something I’ve found lacking in other running shoes. The close-fitting padded inner does a great job of keeping the shoes in place and minimising the risk of blisters – ideal whether you’re training for a 5K or a marathon.

The chunky sole also adds a little height and adds to that feeling of automatic propulsion. However, despite these shoes looking and feeling great, especially on a hard concrete surface, they’re not ideal for wet weather. A few runs in the rain ended with soggy socks so reserving these shoes for dry weather is recommended.

That said, they are very light and breathable thanks to a jacquard mesh upper – so for what they lack in water-repellent properties, they more than make up for where cooling your feet is concerned.

Great for road runs and good on the treadmill too, the four available colourways are pretty neutral so you’ll have no issues matching them to the rest of your training wardrobe. I’ve worn my 1080 v14s on several runs in different towns and cities, in the gym and on coffee runs and they haven’t let me down yet.

  1.  £160 from Newbalance.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: New Balance fresh foam 1080 v14

For putting that shock-reducing layer between me and the road I’ll always give a freshfoam shoe five stars. However, the v14 is a cut above New Balance’s previous iterations with improved cushioning inside the shoe too.

Although I’m disappointed that it won’t see me through runs on wet days, it’s been my favourite running shoe in dry weather and I love the extra height and propulsion from the chunky rocker-style sole. Plus, it looks great with all my go-to activewear, whether I’m going for a quick jog around the block or committing to a 10K.

