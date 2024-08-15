Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Multivitamins are marketed as a jack of all trades, containing a mixture of vitamins and minerals designed to help you stay healthy by hitting your daily nutritional needs. Each brand has its own formula, with many offering different options to suit certain groups and age ranges. You’ll also probably have seen multivitamins created specifically for men and women.

But should men take a multivitamin, and do they need a specialised one? As with any supplement, the reason to take a multivitamin is to supplement your diet with a nutrient (or nutrients) you aren’t consuming enough of. If the multivitamin contains vitamins and minerals you struggle to fit into your regular routine, it could help with these shortfalls.

Now, do you need one that is specifically “for men”? In all honesty, the disparity between multivitamins for men, women and the general population doesn’t tend to be massive. But the amounts of certain components can vary depending on differing dietary recommendations.

For example, Public Health England recommends men consume slightly higher levels of vitamin A and the B vitamins thiamin, riboflavin, niacin and vitamin B6. The same applies to the minerals magnesium, zinc and selenium. Whereas the daily recommendation for iron in women aged 19-50 is considerably higher than the figure for men.

As a result, multivitamins for men can have slightly higher levels of certain micronutrients. Again, this should be assessed on a case-by-case basis, so check whether the nutrients present are right for your individual needs before investing.

What is a multivitamin?

A multivitamin is a pill containing a selected assortment of vitamins and minerals. It is designed to provide nutrients you may be lacking in your diet, helping you meet your daily requirements and allowing your body to function properly. Multivitamins are also available in several other forms such as capsules, gummies, liquids, powders and effervescents (fizzy tablets which dissolve in water – handy if you find your standard multivitamin a hard pill to swallow).

What are the benefits of a multivitamin?

It is possible to meet the recommendations for all micronutrients (vitamins and minerals needed by the body) through diet alone: eating a good balance of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein will set you on the right path for this.

Unfortunately, following an optimal diet is easier said than done, and some micronutrients (such as vitamin D, which regulates calcium and phosphate in the body to help maintain healthy bones, teeth and muscles) can be tricky to source from food alone.

A 2018 article published in the Frontiers in Nutrition journal concluded that, “micronutrient shortfalls are evident across mid-life in UK adults” and “these shortfalls are more prominent among females and young adults in their twenties”.

As a solution, it suggested “improvements in dietary quality”, as well as the consideration of “fortification and supplementation strategies”. That’s where multivitamins can come in handy.

The main benefit of these supplements is an extra hit of the vitamins and minerals you may be lacking, helping prevent deficiencies that can cause health issues. However, the specific impacts will depend on the contents of the capsule – every brand tends to include a different list of 20-plus components and includes varying quantities of each.

Vitamin B12, folate (another B vitamin, supplemented in the form of folic acid), vitamin D, calcium, iron, magnesium and zinc are common inclusions in multivitamins and you’ll find them in different amounts and combinations depending on which supplement you take.

Vitamin B12 works to keep your body’s blood and nerve cells healthy, and plays a role in energy production, while fellow B vitamin folate helps the body form red blood cells. Vitamin D helps regulate your calcium and phosphate levels, indirectly contributing to the maintenance of healthy bones, muscles and teeth.

As for the minerals, calcium (as mentioned above) helps keep your bones and teeth strong, as well as regulating muscle contractions. Iron is vital for making red blood cells, which transport oxygen, magnesium helps turn food into energy and supports hundreds of chemical reactions in your body, and zinc plays a role in wound healing, making new cells and enzymes, and processing the carbohydrates, fats and proteins in food, according to the NHS .

The multivitamin for men to buy

Myvitamins alpha men: Was £13.99, now £5.50, Myprotein.com

Myvitamins alpha men multivitamin ( Myprotein )

The Myvitamins alpha men multivitamin contains a mixture of 21 vitamins and minerals including calcium, vitamin D, selenium, pantothenic acid (vitamin B5) and biotin. Pantothenic acid can reduce tiredness and aids the processing of fats and proteins, while selenium helps your immune system function properly. It’s advised to take two tablets per day for best results, so a small tub of 60 tablets (retailing at £13.99) should last you a whole month. That’s great value for something that could help you top up those essential vitamins and minerals you may be struggling to pack into your daily meal plan.

Read more: The three supplements I use every day to build strength and muscle