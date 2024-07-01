Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Often vitamins and probiotic foods or supplements can seem like a really expensive luxury, and it’s tricky to cut through the noise of clever marketing to know what’s really worth buying in order to help improve your health.

Lucky for you, our testers have a keen eye for products that will not only boost your gut health but won’t break the bank in the process. In our round-up of the best probiotics for 2024, our expert tester tried a whole host of supplements designed to maintain good bacteria and there was one particular option that managed to impress in terms of results and value for money: Myvitamins gut gummies.

Wondering why you need to take them in the first place? Gut health is more than just a wellness fad. There are hundreds of thousands of complex bacteria living in our guts, many of which have been proven to influence not only our physical health but also our mental health. So it’s up to us to keep that bacteria healthy, so that we might reap the rewards.

Probiotics are a tried and true way to achieve just this, and have been proven to have a positive effect on the intestinal microbiota, with certain strains shown to aid in constipation, bloating, boosting immune systems and much more.

In case you needed more convincing, Myvitamin’s gummy probiotics are now on sale with more than 40 per cent off, so there’s never been a better time to follow that gut instinct.

Myvitamins gut gummies: Was £32.99, now £18.99, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( My Protein )

Our tester was taken aback by the price of these tasty probiotic sweets. Crowning them as the best value for money in our round-up of the best probiotics on the market right now, you get a two-month supply in one bottle, which costs less than £20.

Plus, they actually do what they say on the tin as these little sweets are packed with gut-loving ingredients. Our tester said: “The tasty and convenient mixed berry flavour gummies contain 1 billion live Bacillus coagulans cultures and a 40mg hit of vitamin C, which is 50 per cent of our daily recommended intake, for immune system support.” Ideal for tackling those pesky summertime colds.

They make supporting your health and wellness simple, easy and delicious thanks to that moorish mixed berry flavour. So, do your gut a favour and pick up a bottle now, all with 40 per cent off.

Buy now

Looking for more supplement recommendations? Read our review of the best vitamin D