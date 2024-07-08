How to have a great day at work: Conquer new job nerves

Feeling nervous about a new job is normal. Even when it is your dream role, it can be fraught with uncertainty and anxiety as you deal with new responsibilities and the disorientation of joining a new organisation with colleagues you’ve never worked with before.

The key is not to let any jitters knock you off course and to apply some smart strategies that can help with what feels like an overwhelming task.

First thing to know is you are not alone, most people feel like this. In fact, 87 per cent of new starters report feeling nervous in those early days, according to a poll by the job site Monster. And 53 per cent of people say it’s as scary as going to the dentist, confronting spiders or even skydiving.

It also makes sense. Our brains are wired to prefer certainty and few things are as unknown as a new job. The risks are high. Going to a party where you don’t know many people or on a mini break to somewhere new, offers a short-term, low-risk novelty, but a new job can affect your self-esteem, your relationships and mental wellbeing. We spend the majority of our days at work, so it’s a high commitment that comes with both big risks and rewards.

As you learn more about the job and the culture, you’ll be assessing and re-assessing how well you fit in. New opportunities bring new pressures and according to the Monster survey, 50 per cent of people worried they would be viewed as unqualified and 65 per cent experienced imposter syndrome, making them feel unsure of their capabilities and anxious about the challenges in front of them.

Affirmations can help here. Remember, you got the job because of your skills and potential. Hiring processes are intense and competitive, so tell yourself your new company chose you because they want to work with you and believe you’ll make a valuable contribution.

Also, every new boss and organisation will expect to train you so you can succeed. You have what it takes, but you don’t have to have it all – there will be time to learn and acclimatise. Managers will want to see your effort, but they’re already in your corner and will want to help you too.

In these early days, be intentional about demonstrating your commitment. Ask questions, listen to others, watch behaviours and norms so you are able to learn the culture. Be yourself, but also respect and value the organisation you’ve joined and what your colleagues can teach you.

By doubling down you will immerse yourself into the culture. Feeling happy at work correlates with how you click with others and being conscientious about the task at hand. When you make an investment and get involved, it will pay off.

Make a real effort to get to know your new co-workers – understanding what they do and what’s important to them. Hold one-on-one meetings, invite colleagues for coffee and let people know you value their insights. As you build a strong support network at work you’ll in turn reduce your tensions because you’ll feel a greater sense of belonging.

The transition from outsider to insider can be bumpy, but feeling nervous is a sign that you care. When you feel unsure, it’s a signal you have something new to learn. When you feel worried, it’s your brain working to establish new routines and new ways of being.

Instead of fearing these emotions, embrace them as positive moments for stretch and growth. There is a Goldilocks rule of stress (called eustress) in which just enough can push you to be your best self. If you never face challenges, you can end up demotivated, but face too many and it can be debilitating.

A new job is the ultimate place to learn new skills, develop new habits, build new relationships and find new equilibrium. Understand that growth comes from simulation and new beginnings.

Finally, give yourself time to adjust and adapt. For most people, this will take up to three months. Positive change takes time and nothing is immediate. Be patient and give yourself space as you get the hang of things and get to a point when you can make your best contribution.

And breathe. Long exhales cause a slight increase in pressure to the receptors in the heart, signalling to the brain to slow down the heart rate which will calm you down.

Nicola Elliott is the founder of Neom, and her book, ‘The Four Ways to Wellbeing: Better Sleep. Less Stress. More Energy. Mood Boost’, is published by Penguin Life