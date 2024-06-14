How to have a great day at work: Negotiate like a boss

We’re constantly negotiating at work: externally with clients and internally asking for promotions, better pay, different ways of working, more resources, the list goes on. However, too many of us see the word “negotiation” and think “going into battle” – a fight that ends with a winner and a loser. This is the wrong mindset if you want to get what you need. Instead, there are some rules to follow to get the best results.

First, recognise this isn’t ever just about one negotiation point – it’s about your relationship beyond this point, it’s about learning to move forward in lockstep with your co-worker, boss or client. Like all good relationships, it’s about give and take.

Research provides the backbone for all my negotiations. Is what you’re asking for realistic? What’s your aspiration? Is what you want fair? What is your bottom line, your non-negotiable? It all seems obvious, but you would be surprised how many people don’t think this through before they begin.