If you’re interested in providing your own cheap solar power and you’re ready to choose a company to fit your panels and connect them to your home, this is the guide for you.

Whatever your budget, there are a range of companies in the UK supplying solar panels and services to suit all homes and needs.

Our choices are certified by either MCS, the Flexible Energy Oversight Registration Body (Flexi-Orb), or both.

Want to find out more? Here’s a rundown of our top solar panel fitting picks.

Glow Green

open image in gallery Panels can be fitted on a variety of roofs ( Glow Green )

Glow Green has been around for the joint-longest in our list and offers a fixed cost guarantee, which will appeal to many. It’s also one of the cheapest options on the market.

As well as being affordable, Glow Green has access to high-power 500w panels from Chinese firm Perlight, whereas most competitor panels push out 400-450 watts.

Glow Green can fit heat pumps, EV chargers, boilers and air conditioning units and it is a Tesla Premium certified installer and a Duracell platinum partner for battery fittings.

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: £795 to £1,195

£795 to £1,195 With a battery pack: £945 to £2,295 with 5kw battery

£945 to £2,295 with 5kw battery Guarantee length: 5 years, insurance-backed

5 years, insurance-backed Area covered: All of Great Britain

All of Great Britain Trustpilot score: 4.7

4.7 Typical time from inquiry to installation: 87 days

87 days Founded: 2011

2011 Best for: Price – no cost overruns and a long track record

Solar4Good

open image in gallery Solar4Good can install panels on odd-shaped roofs ( Solar4Good )

Solar4Good is a family-run business set up in 2021, but drawing on its founders' 15 years of solar industry experience.

Like most on the list, the company is MCS certified. It also has has HIES Membership, NAPIT Registration & Trustmark Endorsement.

It also has the joint-highest Trustpilot score, although all of our top picks come in at 4.7 and above.

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: On average, £1250

On average, £1250 With a battery pack: Around £1800

Around £1800 Guarantee length: Two years of HIES-backed installation and workmanship warranty

Two years of HIES-backed installation and workmanship warranty Area covered: From Brighton to Edinburgh

From Brighton to Edinburgh Trustpilot score: 4.8

4.8 Typical time from inquiry to installation: 4-5 weeks

4-5 weeks Founded: 2021

2021 Best for: Supporting a family-run business, top customer satisfaction score

Heatable

open image in gallery Panels are fitted on rails to the roof ( Heatable )

Heatable distinguishes itself by having exclusive access to Australian-made, high-quality REA Fusion2 panels. These offer a longer useable life than other panels, although they come at a cost premium to match.

The company is a Tesla Premium Partner for batteries and holds Which? Approval for both solar and heating models.

The company said its quotes are fixed, with any additional costs such as unforeseen structural issues or existing electrical faults being picked up in the survey they perform before beginning work.

Price per installed kilowatt on a standard house: A typical array of 7kW would cost £900 - £1000 per kW

A typical array of 7kW would cost £900 - £1000 per kW With a battery pack: £1400-£1500

£1400-£1500 Guarantee length: 2 years Workmanship warranty

2 years Workmanship warranty Area covered: Mainland England, Scotland & Wales

Mainland England, Scotland & Wales Trustpilot score: 4.8

4.8 Typical time from inquiry to installation: 2-3 weeks from network operator approval

2-3 weeks from network operator approval Founded: 2017

2017 Best for: Access to high-quality REA Fusion2 panels and a quick turnaround, top customer satisfaction score

Project Solar UK

open image in gallery ( Project Solar )

Project Solar has also been around since 2011, making it the joint longest-running. The company has served more than 45,000 customers since launching.

The firm is based in Burton-on-Trent but covers England and Wales, except for London.

It also offers a lengthy 10-year warranty for its work.

Guarantee length: 10 years workmanship

10 years workmanship Area covered: England and Wales, excluding London

England and Wales, excluding London Trustpilot score: 4.7

4.7 Typical time from inquiry to installation: Around 2-3 weeks from order to install

Around 2-3 weeks from order to install Founded: 2011

2011 Best for: Long workmanship warranty

Sunsave

open image in gallery Sunsave offers long loans on its products ( Sunsave )

Sunsave differs from the other installers on this list in that it offers a long-term 20-year loan on your solar system, meaning there is no up-front cost. The company says that some users could save a third off their electricity bill from day one.

Sunsave offers free replacements for parts such as batteries and inverters, which may come to the end of their working lives before solar panels do. The company says: “Under the Sunsave Guarantee, whether in warranty or not, we’ll replace any equipment that isn’t working to a suitable level of performance – so the customer has peace of mind their system will be working to at least the projected levels for at least 20 years.”

This is a good option if you want solar, use plenty of power and have loads of roof space but would prefer to borrow to fund the purchase.

The length of the loan means you’ll also plan on staying in your home for a long time. You’ll also want to make the best of any power you sell back to the grid, snagging the best deals for exporting.

Price for a typical three-bed house: £95/month including all equipment, fitting, insurance, downtime cover and a 20 year guarantee. The price is fixed for 20 years. Customers can pay off the loan early if they choose. This includes a battery pack.

£95/month including all equipment, fitting, insurance, downtime cover and a 20 year guarantee. The price is fixed for 20 years. Customers can pay off the loan early if they choose. This includes a battery pack. Area covered: England and Wales

England and Wales Trustpilot score: 4.7

4.7 Typical time from inquiry to installation: 6-8 weeks now, but aiming for 3-4 weeks

6-8 weeks now, but aiming for 3-4 weeks Founded: 2022

2022 Best for: Bigger households who want to borrow to get solar and plan on staying put for a while. You’ll need to keep hold of a good export tariff to get the best price for the electricity you sell.

Which solar panel system should I pick?

Only pick reputable companies which have accreditation with schemes like MCS or Flexi-Orb. It’s also worth looking out for other scheme memberships like the government-backed TrustMark, the Energy Performance Validation Scheme (EPVS), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC) or the Home Insulation and Energy Systems Contractors Scheme (HIES).

Companies that have good reviews and a long track record are also good choices – being national is not necessarily an indicator of quality.

Can any electrician fit a solar panel system?

No. Solar panel systems are highly specialist and, because they work with high voltages, can be dangerous if incorrectly installed. You’ll need a qualified and certified electrician to install and connect your new panels to your home and the national grid. For the same reason, you won’t be able to fit them yourself either.