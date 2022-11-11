When it comes to renewable energy, we’re behind the curve

Time was when Britain led the world in innovation that turned to world-beating manufacturing that created jobs and prosperity.

It was that simple. Tragically, down the decades our ability to move and stay ahead has been lost. If we can see an opportunity – and we possess some of the smartest scientists and innovators in the world – it can too soon become mired for lack of drive from the top, stuck in Whitehall inertia and red tape.

Take energy. We’re all agreed: we’re not producing enough of it to fulfil our national needs. At the same time, if we’re to tackle climate change and reach the net zero carbon emissions target, we must move away from dependence on fossil fuels. Alternative sources – nuclear and other renewables – is the answer.