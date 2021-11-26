Why Keanu Reeves shouldn’t be underestimated

It is 30 years since the moment in Kathryn Bigelow’s Point Break (1991) when a senior FBI detective expresses his contempt for the young special agent Johnny Utah, played by Keanu Reeves. “You’re a real blue flame special, aren’t you, son,” the detective sneers. “Young, dumb and full of cum.”

The line stuck to Reeves. The Canadian was held in low esteem by many movie critics. Early in his career, he racked up Golden Raspberry nominations for the “worst performance” of the year.

Nonetheless, a strong argument can be made that Reeves is actually one of the most unfairly maligned stars of his era, an actor with a flair for both action and comedy, and with a far wider range than his detractors have claimed. He proved early in his career that he could move easily from the comic schtick of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) to playing existential loners and questing heroes in films like Point Break and Bernardo Bertolucci’s Little Buddha (1993).