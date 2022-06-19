This week, Voices will be marking six years since Britain voted to leave the EU on 23 June. We are running a series exploring the impact of the Brexit referendum from a range of perspectives, with op-eds from our regular columnists, including Hamish McRae, Sean O’Grady and chief political commentator John Rentoul, and perspectives from Furvah Shah, economist Patrick Mitford, and musician Billy Lunn.

Do you remember where you were when the referendum result was announced? People often say that you tend to know what you were doing at the time of momentous events – like the death of Princess Diana or the 9/11 attacks.

I was on holiday (in Europe, as it happens) when the news broke that we’d be leaving the EU, and I’d been gloomily predicting this for weeks because I’ll admit that I do tend towards pessimism. There was no triumph in being proved right.