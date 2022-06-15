EU launches legal action against UK for ‘illegal’ plans to overwrite Brexit agreement

The European Union has announced it is taking legal action against the UK government after Boris Johnson pushed ahead with plans to overwrite parts of the Brexit agreement.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic believes the UK had set out to “unilaterally break international law”.

“Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement,” Mr Sefcovic said.

“Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well. So let’s call a spade a spade: this is illegal.”

