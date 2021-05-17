W

hether a Leicester fan or not, it was impossible for most not to smile as the Foxes finally lifted the FA Cup for the first time.

The win, at the fifth attempt after four losing finals, was painted by many as one for the “other 14” in the wake of the rise and dramatic fall of the European Super League, the failed venture Saturday's opponents Chelsea were one of the architects of.

Leicester, backed by billionaires like so many at the very top of the modern game, are not a fairy tale in a traditional sense, of course.