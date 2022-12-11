There is a new “winter of discontent” ahead, with unions representing workers from a wide range of public-facing professions undertaking industrial action in December.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union, the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) representing postal workers, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members, ambulance staff, London bus drivers, Eurostar security personnel, G4S staff, Border Force agents, Heathrow baggage handlers, Scottish teachers, driving examiners in northern England and Scotland and National Highway Workers around the country all have strikes planned as their calls for improved pay and working conditions go unanswered, while inflated food and energy costs squeeze salaries.

There will be disruption to services and inconvenience to many over the Christmas period, but – as I have previously written – “if industrial action doesn’t put anyone out – if no one is affected, no one notices, everything runs as normal – then what, exactly, is the point of it?”