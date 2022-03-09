Just before midnight on Wednesday 23 February, our world affairs editor, Kim Sengupta, phoned the newsdesk from Kyiv to inform us of reports that the invasion would start at 4am.

The intel was correct, and so just over a day later, Kim was interviewing Ukrainian soldiers who had been deployed to nearby towns to defend the capital from approaching Russian forces.

One of them, Sergeant Taras, was bloodied and battered – with a cut on his head and bandaged hand – but still smiled as he detailed how they checked the initial Russian assault.