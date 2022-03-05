The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked fears of the greatest threat to Europe and the world’s security since the second world war.

In the immediate aftermath of Vladimir Putin’s attempts to invade Russia’s neighbour, many Ukrainians have been forced to flee the country as bombing campaigns and Russian forces attack civilian areas. Bel Trew is at Ukraine’s border with Poland, talking to people as they flee and to witness the help Ukrainians are offering one another.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here. To donate then please click here

Sign up to our breaking news email here