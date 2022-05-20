The highs and lows of the Premier League in 2021/22
Another year has almost passed and the top flight in England has enthralled, engrossed and made us wonder about the moral state of the game, writes Karl Matchett
An awful lot has happened and been lost since 9 March 2020, some of which is yet to return; some of which may never do so. One cultural cornerstone that happily did make a comeback though, 522 days later: 13 August, the start of this Premier League season and the full, unrestricted return of supporters to stadiums in the competition.
It was vibrant, it was exciting, it was noisy; it was not necessarily a sign of what was to come, as Brentford beat Arsenal to mark their top-flight return and, for one giddy night, sit top of the table. As has ever been the case for football fans, the season opener heralded optimism and enthusiasm, a sunny perspective on the possibility of the months ahead. That went double considering it came on the heels of a (mostly) hugely enjoyable summer tournament.
Where the Premier League offers opportunity, though, it must also provide the other side of the conversation too in controversy, disappointment, even anger.
