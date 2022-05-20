The highs and lows of the Premier League in 2021/22

An awful lot has happened and been lost since 9 March 2020, some of which is yet to return; some of which may never do so. One cultural cornerstone that happily did make a comeback though, 522 days later: 13 August, the start of this Premier League season and the full, unrestricted return of supporters to stadiums in the competition.

It was vibrant, it was exciting, it was noisy; it was not necessarily a sign of what was to come, as Brentford beat Arsenal to mark their top-flight return and, for one giddy night, sit top of the table. As has ever been the case for football fans, the season opener heralded optimism and enthusiasm, a sunny perspective on the possibility of the months ahead. That went double considering it came on the heels of a (mostly) hugely enjoyable summer tournament.

Where the Premier League offers opportunity, though, it must also provide the other side of the conversation too in controversy, disappointment, even anger.