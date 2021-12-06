Q I am a British traveller in South Africa. I want to come home but hotel quarantine is a ridiculous cost, especially when we can equally self-isolate at home. Do you think self-isolation at home might be announced in the next review. Or can you come up with any other ideas?

Name supplied

A Experience during the coronavirus pandemic shows that the government is quick to impose drastic travel industry but slow to moderate or remove them. While other nations are replacing hotel quarantine with closely supervised self-isolation at home, the UK is in no hurry to follow suit. Indeed, the addition of Nigeria to the red list this week suggests the government believes that confining arrivals to a hotel room is a valuable strategy in dealing with the omicron variant of Covid-19.