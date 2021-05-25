Can I travel to green-listed Australia with a transit stop in Singapore on the amber list?

Q

Can you clarify if I am allowed to travel to Australia (on the green list) with a transit stop (change of planes) in Singapore (on the amber list)?

Libby S

A The status of a country according to the UK’s “traffic light” classification system of red, amber and green categories is irrelevant to the point of view of establishing whether you can travel to a particular destination. There is nothing reciprocal about the system – it does not signify a bilateral “air corridor” agreement. The colours are only concerned with stipulating the arrivals regime when you return to Britain: for “red list” countries you must go into 11 nights of hotel quarantine; for “amber list,” self-isolate at home for 10 days; and for “green list” take a test before departure and upon arrival.