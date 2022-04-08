Q We’re due to fly to the US just after Easter. What are our rights should we miss a flight? My main worry is with our UK flights as we’re scheduled to fly from Manchester to Heathrow, then onward to New York JFK. Looking at this week’s flight statistics for our British Airways shuttle to Heathrow, it’s been cancelled once and severely delayed on most days.

Do you also think that the CDC will drop its Covid testing policy for the US after Easter?

Kim C