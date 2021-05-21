I

t’s open season on the BBC after an inquiry unravelled the “deceitful behaviour” used by Martin Bashir to wheedle his way into the Diana interview. Earl Spencer said Bashir was “very good at amplifying anxieties” and making you think he would “save you in a difficult and dangerous world”. Remind you of anyone? Boris Johnson is facing the flak over his impossible Brexit promises. The PM is accused of screwing over British farmers to get a free trade deal with Australia. And campaigners have claimed that deceit over the UK-EU deal is finally unravelling, after David Frost admitted the No 10 team didn’t get what they wanted.

