Inside Politics: Boris Johnson ‘wants Australia trade deal for G7 summit’
The prime minister is said to have sided with his trade secretary Liz Truss in the cabinet row over a tariff-free agreement, writes Adam Forrest
t’s open season on the BBC after an inquiry unravelled the “deceitful behaviour” used by Martin Bashir to wheedle his way into the Diana interview. Earl Spencer said Bashir was “very good at amplifying anxieties” and making you think he would “save you in a difficult and dangerous world”. Remind you of anyone? Boris Johnson is facing the flak over his impossible Brexit promises. The PM is accused of screwing over British farmers to get a free trade deal with Australia. And campaigners have claimed that deceit over the UK-EU deal is finally unravelling, after David Frost admitted the No 10 team didn’t get what they wanted.
Inside the bubble
Deputy political editor Rob Merrick on what to look out for today:
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies