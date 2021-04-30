Inside Politics: Boris Johnson switches off mobile after number revealed to be online
Labour points to ‘obvious security implications’ after it emerged that the PM’s digits have been on the internet for more than a decade, writes Adam Forrest
s anything private anymore? Harry and Meghan “privately” reached out to William and Kate to congratulate them on their tenth wedding anniversary – but the goodwill gesture made its way into the headlines. Don’t ask Boris Johnson about privacy. It emerged last night that the prime minister’s mobile number has been online for the past 15 years – sparking a flood of calls and a security panic. Labour leader Keir Starmer doesn’t care about Johnson’s mobile. But he sure would love to see the receipts for the PM’s wallpaper, curtains and cushions.
Inside the bubble
Deputy political editor Rob Merrick on what to look out for today:
