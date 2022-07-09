Boris Johnson and his former ministers are being urged to reject nearly half a million pounds in redundancy pay set to be paid to them for resigning.

Under the Ministerial and Other Pensions and Salaries Act 1991, MPs leaving office are entitled to 25 per cent of their annual salaries in severance.

This benefit applies even if they voluntarily resign from the government, and even if they do so for political reasons – or leave government in disgrace.