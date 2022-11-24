Households can save £500 off their heating bills if they join “a national mission” to cut energy use by 15 per cent in response to Russia’s “blackmail”, Jeremy Hunt says.

The chancellor urged the public to “play your part” by following government tips to hit the target – in stark contrast to Liz Truss’s refusal to copy the EU by putting out official advice.

Giving evidence to MPs, Mr Hunt said the public has been given “a cushion” with the extension of the freeze on domestic bills, albeit £500 higher at a typical cost of £3,000 a year.