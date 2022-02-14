A new study has warned that smaller animals such as cats, guinea pigs and rabbits are at risk of heatstroke – in addition to dogs – as global temperatures continue to rise.

The research, led by Nottingham Trent University, highlighted that a growing number of household pets are being taken to vets with the life-threatening condition.

The researchers say their findings highlight the need for better public awareness of heatstroke and the risk to all animals, and warn that cases will continue to rise as we face warmer weather due to climate change.