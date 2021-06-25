Inside Politics: Matt Hancock accused of ‘affair’ with taxpayer-funded adviser
The health secretary’s allies insist he has broken no rules after The Sun publishes photographs of ‘steamy clinch’ with aide, writes Adam Forrest
Has the Tartan Army fuelled a spike in Covid cases? There was almost 3,000 new infections in Scotland in just 24 hours – with some scientists pointing to the passionate footie fans who travelled down to London as a contributing factor. Passionate holidaymakers desperate for adventure abroad will be pleased about the destinations moved onto the green list. But it’s our passionate health secretary who has tongues wagging this morning: Matt Hancock is accused of having an affair with a taxpayer-funded aide.
Inside the bubble
Political editor Andrew Woodcock on what to look out for today:
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies