Suella Braverman quits as home secretary with scathing broadside over Liz Truss’s ‘broken pledges’
Suella Braverman has resigned as home secretary after just 44 days as the prime minister’s government continues to descend into chaos
Suella Braverman has dramatically quit as home secretary with a scathing broadside at Liz Truss, declaring that she had “serious concerns” over repeated breaches of key pledges to voters.
Former transport secretary Grant Shapps was appointed to replace her, in the latest response by the prime minister to intense backbench pressure to broaden political representation in her cabinet, which initially excluded all supporters of her leadership rival Rishi Sunak.
The development added to the impression of disarray at the heart of the Truss administration, following the dramatic dismissal of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor last week.
