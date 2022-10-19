The House of Commons erupted in laughter after Suella Braverman blamed “tofu-eating wokerati” opposition MPs for recent travel disruptions.

“It’s the coalition of chaos. It’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati, dare I say, the anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the disruption that we are seeing on our roads today,” the home secretary said.

MPs were debating a Public Order Bill, which would introduce a new offence of obstructing major transport networks and make provision for stop and search powers.

It comes as Just Stop Oil activists caused severe traffic by shutting down the Dartford Crossing.

