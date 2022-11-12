Jump to content

Matt Hancock only ‘squirming with maggots’ for the money, says Labour

‘What £400,000 figure attracted you to go into the jungle?’, asks Angela Rayner

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 09 November 2022 12:37
Angela Rayner shares her thoughts on Matt Hancock's I'm a Celeb jungle appearance

Matt Hancock is only “squiring around with maggots” on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! for the money, Labour’s Angela Rayner has said.

Labour’s deputy leader scoffed at the Conservative MP’s claim to want to raise awareness about dyslexia and show the positive side of having the learning difficulty.

Suggesting Mr Hancock was in it for the cash – with his reported fee at £400,000 – Ms Rayner said: “What £400,000 figure attracted you to go into the jungle?”

