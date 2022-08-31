Lib Dems prepare for possible ‘blue wall’ by-election if Michael Gove quits
Opposition party on ‘high alert’ amid speculation ex-minister considering exit as MP
The Liberal Democrats are scrambling to select a candidate for Tory MP Michael Gove’s seat in Surrey amid speculation that the senior figure is considering stepping down from parliament.
Sir Ed Davey’s party has set a selection deadline of this week in the “blue wall” south-east constituency of Surrey Heath in preparation for the former minister’s possible departure.
A Lib Dem source told The Independent that several local party figures had heard Gove could be ready to quit if his rival Liz Truss becomes leader and his favoured candidate Rishi Sunak misses out.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies