Starmer leads calls for Truss to turn down £115,000 annual allowance granted to former PMs
The Labour leader said it would be ‘the right thing to do’ for PM to turn down grant after just 44 days in office
Keir Stamer has said Liz Truss should turn down the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.
The Labour leader told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She should turn it down. I think that’s the right thing to do.
“She’s done 44 days in office, she’s not really entitled to it, she should turn it down and not take it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies