Keir Stamer has said Liz Truss should turn down the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.

The Labour leader told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She should turn it down. I think that’s the right thing to do.

“She’s done 44 days in office, she’s not really entitled to it, she should turn it down and not take it.”