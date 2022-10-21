Jump to content

Starmer leads calls for Truss to turn down £115,000 annual allowance granted to former PMs

The Labour leader said it would be ‘the right thing to do’ for PM to turn down grant after just 44 days in office

Joe Middleton
Friday 21 October 2022 17:56
Comments
Keir Stamer has said Liz Truss should turn down the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.

The Labour leader told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She should turn it down. I think that’s the right thing to do.

“She’s done 44 days in office, she’s not really entitled to it, she should turn it down and not take it.”

