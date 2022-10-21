Boris Johnson’s father ‘thinks’ he’d support son amid No 10 comeback rumours

Boris Johnson’s father has said that he “thinks” he will support his son if he runs in a Conservative leadership election.

Stanley Johnson appeared on Good Morning Britain on Friday morning, 21 October, to address rumours that the former prime minister would stand to be leader of the party again following Liz Truss’s resignation.

“I’m going to listen to what the candidates have to say. I will listen to all of them and I will say I think I’m going to support Boris” the elder Mr Johnson said.

